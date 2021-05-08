PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 1,219,422 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,851,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.45% of STORE Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

