PGGM Investments Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $45,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 25.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 23.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

