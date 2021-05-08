PGGM Investments Has $37.23 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.16% of Kansas City Southern worth $37,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after purchasing an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.