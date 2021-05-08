PGGM Investments Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Nucor worth $53,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nucor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $99.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

