PGGM Investments Sells 56,369 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,369 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $73,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

