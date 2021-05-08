Phantasma Energy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,479.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $5,479.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00256718 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,772.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.50 or 0.01115554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00764145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 296.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

