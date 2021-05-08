Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Insider Malcolm McComas Buys 500,000 Shares

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) insider Malcolm McComas purchased 500,000 shares of Pharmaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($31,071.43).
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.48.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
