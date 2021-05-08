Phoneum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $80,682.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00084372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.26 or 0.00776295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.65 or 0.08972323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046409 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,478,336,031 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

