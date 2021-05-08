PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Cap of $11.57 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $738,909.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00793293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.33 or 0.09490569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044537 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

