Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the mineral exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.54.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
