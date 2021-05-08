Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of PDD opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

