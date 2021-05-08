Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

