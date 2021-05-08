Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

