Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $44,721,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $71.39 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

