Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $713.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

