Piper Sandler Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $7,345,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

