Piper Sandler Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

