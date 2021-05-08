Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pirelli & C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pirelli & C. currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

