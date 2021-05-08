PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

