PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.
Shares of AGS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 999,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.