PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 999,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.