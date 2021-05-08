PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 999,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,612. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PlayAGS by 96.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

