PlayGame Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $813,847.59 and $13,218.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

