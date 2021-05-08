Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

