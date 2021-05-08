Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,435.56

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,435.56 ($18.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,462 ($19.10), with a volume of 271,054 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,448.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,435.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.