PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head to Head Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PolyPid and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.74%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.23%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04% ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 120.47 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -69.10

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PolyPid beats ShockWave Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

