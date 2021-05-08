PolySwarm Achieves Market Cap of $22.54 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $105,813.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.