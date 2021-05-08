Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $12.53 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00021177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

