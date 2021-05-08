Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Post were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Post by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of POST stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

