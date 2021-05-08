PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,420.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $12,420.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,407.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.94 or 0.06512735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.67 or 0.02300509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.52 or 0.00576153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.38 or 0.00192403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00785105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.01 or 0.00583848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.20 or 0.00508832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004980 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,146,172 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

