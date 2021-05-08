PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director William Lindeke Driscoll Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

