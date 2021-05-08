Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW opened at C$36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.