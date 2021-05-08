Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$38.00 price objective on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.86.
POW opened at C$36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$24.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.91. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$18.79 and a 52 week high of C$36.75.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.