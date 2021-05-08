PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

PWFL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 257,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Several analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

