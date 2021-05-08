PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,024. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.11 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

