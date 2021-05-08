PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.