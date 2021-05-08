Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.34, but opened at $46.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

