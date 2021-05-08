PRIA (PRIA) Price Reaches $15.15 on Major Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. PRIA has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $54,977.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $15.15 or 0.00025601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.21 or 0.00792838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,672.82 or 0.09585559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044213 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

