PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

