Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $25,296.25 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,360 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,842.40.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $22,049,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

