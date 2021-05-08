Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

FRST stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.66. 42,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,960. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $113,494 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $160,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

