Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.