Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.
NYSE PRMW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.
