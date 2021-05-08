Pritesh Shah Sells 1,290 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $192.45 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.