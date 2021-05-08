Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 484 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.