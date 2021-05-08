Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

