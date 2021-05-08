Private Advisor Group LLC Has $589,000 Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.