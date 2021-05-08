Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $517,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NET shares. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

