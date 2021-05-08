Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of National Grid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

