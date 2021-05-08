Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of USO opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

