Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,816,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of GMF opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.