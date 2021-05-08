Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0542 on Top Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $83.66 million and $12.43 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,747,003,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,912,907 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

