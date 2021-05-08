Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

PLD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,272. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

